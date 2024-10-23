Opinion
This US election season has been the most bizarre in memory
Summary
- Strange utterances have come from both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, especially the former US president. With the race for the White House in a dead heat, the scenario has been worsened by hate speech and conspiracy theories peddled as fact on social media.
The US election campaign may already be the most alarming since 1968—and is certainly the most bizarre in memory. Republican candidate Donald Trump’s pronouncements in recent months would make for a book.
