US gender divide: Are its women’s movements a victim of their own success?
Summary
- Has America’s 2024 election come in the midst of a rising backlash against equality? We’ve seen waves in favour of women’s rights, with abortion a key battle, followed by conservative pushbacks in politics. And now it’s Harris versus Trump.
The 2024 US presidential election has brought to the forefront what seems to be an undercurrent of sexism in America. The overturning of Roe vs Wade in 2022 hypercharged an already polarized American electorate; abortion rights are now the most important issue in the election for young women under 30.