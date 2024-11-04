Opinion
A coin flip or advantage Trump? Opinion polls could’ve got it wrong.
Atanu Biswas 5 min read 04 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Remember the ‘Bradley effect’? Or the ‘Hillary effect’? Past patterns show much that influences US elections can go undetected by surveys. This time, both ethnicity and gender are X factors.
Pollsters expect the US presidential election of 5 November to be unpredictable, almost tied, a reading that is well within the polling margin of error, both nationwide and in the country’s seven crucial swing states. However, what does a tied race really mean?
