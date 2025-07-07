Andy Mukherjee: Why imports of American gas by Reliance make all-round strategic sense
The company has a cracker facility in Gujarat to get polymers from ethane. This is more efficient than cracking crude oil for raw materials to make plastics. Plus, it would please the White House amid trade talks between Washington and New Delhi.
From Ottawa to Beijing, US President Donald Trump’s trade war has made many enemies. But it has also won America some allies. Asia’s richest tycoon is preparing to welcome US cargo originally meant for China but re-routed to India. The ship that Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd is waiting for is laden with ethane.