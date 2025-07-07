Reliance plans to add three more ethane carriers to its fleet. Both the US and India may gain from a closer friendship. While the trade war with China is on pause, the fate of US ethane still hangs in limbo. Although India can’t match the much larger Chinese appetite for cracking ethane, it can absorb some of the oversupply. The White House would get to brag about how its trade policies are making America great again. Ambani will manage to fight off pressure on his margins by shifting to a cheaper feedstock.