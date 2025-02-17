Opinion
Barry Eichengreen: US export curbs on high-tech enablers have rarely worked
Barry Eichengreen 4 min read 17 Feb 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- America’s technology restrictions could not stop France from acquiring advanced nuclear capability and now China’s DeepSeek has revealed the weakness of its latest tech denial regime.
Starting in October 2022, the late lamented (by some) administration of President Joe Biden implemented restrictions on US exports of advanced semiconductors to China.
