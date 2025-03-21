Mint Quick Edit | The US Fed is caught in a cleft
Summary
- Quell inflation or spur economic growth? For now, the US Federal Reserve had held its policy rate steady, but with America staring at tariff-led stagflation, cuts may lie ahead. Does the yield curve of Treasury bonds offer clues?
Central banks in emerging markets often face the dilemma of whether to quell inflation or spur economic growth, but it’s unusual for the US Federal Reserve to be caught in a cleft. This week, it took the safe option of holding its policy rate steady at 4.25-4.5%, while signalling two possible cuts later this year.