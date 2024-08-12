Opinion
The US Fed should not succumb to market pressure
Summary
- America’s central bank shouldn’t alter its course of monetary policy only because market players have begun to lose their nerve. Reactive Fed action is likely to backfire. Jerome Powell could use his Jackson Hole speech to tighten his grip on the economic narrative.
Family Feud, a popular game show when I was growing up, would ask contestants to guess how a group of people had answered a specific question. It served as a regular reminder of the importance of supplementing one’s thinking with external perspectives.
