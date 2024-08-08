Opinion
The US Fed must drop its policy rate quickly—recession or not
Summary
- America’s unemployment data last week sparked a debate over whether its economy is sliding into recession. But whether or not that risk is high, the Federal Reserve’s policy must pivot. The sooner the better.
America’s weaker-than-expected jobs report last week has sparked a debate about whether its economy is sliding into recession or whether the rise in the unemployment rate in July was due to a continuing post-pandemic normalization of the labour market.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more