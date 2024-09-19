After US Fed's surprise interest rate cut, all eyes on RBI's management skills
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate cut has put pressure on the RBI to navigate the ripple effects, from managing surging FPI inflows to balancing the rupee's strength. As global markets react, the RBI's response will be key to maintaining market stability.
The US Federal Reserve surprised markets by opting for a significant rate cut of 50 basis points (0.5%) to the Fed Funds policy rate. While a rate cut was expected as inflation has eased in the US, the magnitude of this cut exceeded expectations. Most market analysts had anticipated a 25 basis point reduction, but the larger cut signals a much stronger intent. This move also suggests the Fed is likely to continue lowering rates in the near future.