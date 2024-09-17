Why the US Federal Reserve may go for a big rate cut this week | Mint

Opinion
Why the US Federal Reserve may go for a big rate cut this week
Summary
- As the US central bank faces a 25-or-50-basis-point rate cut decision this week, its mandates of price stability and sustainable employment maximization are in close balance. A big cut will help the Fed align its outlook with market expectations.
The US Federal Reserve faces a crucial decision at its policy-making meeting this week: Ease off slightly on monetary restraint with a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut, or go for a rare 50-basis-point reduction to fend off a recession in America?
