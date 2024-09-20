Cycle lag effect: After the Fed's rate cut, RBI’s job gets tougher
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve’s jumbo rate cut is aimed as a cushion for its economy, but impacts others too. Think of capital flows and the rupee. Unless Indian inflation cools soon and lets RBI ease its own monetary policy, India’s central bank may face tough calls.
The US Federal Reserve has shifted policy with a chunky half-percentage point cut in its policy rate on Wednesday, joining others like the European Central Bank and Bank of England in lowering the cost of borrowing. This is the US Fed’s first post-pandemic reduction and marks the start of a monetary easing cycle.