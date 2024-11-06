Opinion
The US Federal Reserve must do two things right now
Summary
- Fed policymakers mustn’t get over-confident in their ability to ‘fine-tune’ the demand side of the economy. In today’s context, the US central bank should deploy a steady hand and remember that monetary policy isn’t the ‘only game in town.’
As US Federal Reserve officials deliberate monetary policy, they may wish to recall what happened when policymakers in past decades became overconfident in using demand management measures to ‘fine tune’ the economy.
