Mint Quick Edit | It’s not easy for the Fed to set monetary policy with a data blindfold
Summary
With Washington in shutdown and key economic statistics missing, the US Federal Reserve has had to operate in near darkness. How well its October rate call works out, though, could be a matter of suspense for months.
As it is, framing monetary policy is a delicate balancing act, with various economic forces in play. For the US Federal Reserve, Wednesday’s decision would’ve had to be taken with a data blindfold.
topics
