Mint Quick Edit | The dollar still gains when conflicts erupt
The US currency’s slide was arrested and reversed a bit by Israel’s attack on Iran. The dollar’s dominance is resilient alright, even as the endurance of America’s power in West Asia is back in geopolitical debate.
For all the worries about the US dollar, it does not seem ready to abdicate its global dominance anytime soon. The prospect of a full-scale war in West Asia after Israel attacked Iran on Friday sent investors globally rushing into the safety of greenback assets.