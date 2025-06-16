Barry Eichengreen: Is the US Federal Reserve’s independence at threat?
Trump’s disposition towards Fed Chair Powell and a recent Supreme Court ruling raise worries about the fragility of the central bank’s autonomy. The ruling exempted the Fed from its logic on presidential power on woefully arbitrary grounds.
The independence of the US Federal Reserve is back in the spotlight. Late last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell met at the White House with President Donald Trump “to discuss economic developments," as the Fed antiseptically put it in a post-meeting statement. Market participants will wonder what went on.