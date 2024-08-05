The US Fed’s actions can inform RBI policy but mustn't drive it
Summary
- Monetary policy observers in India are watching out for a pivot by the US Federal Reserve in anticipation of a rate cut here. But Fed actions can at most be taken into account by RBI, that’s all. India’s central bank must squarely do what the Indian economy needs.
There is more than one way to skin a cat," goes an old English proverb, which means that there are many ways to accomplish the same task. In central bank-speak, the equivalent would perhaps be: “There is more than one way to effect a soft-landing," that holy grail of central banks the world over. For, going by their actions, especially in recent times, there is no single path to getting there.