The Federal Reserve's policy pivot poses a challenge for RBI
Summary
- A rate cut in the US could leave other central banks pressured to follow suit. RBI would hope inflation in India comes down fast, because unless the rupee’s internal value is fully under control, it may be able to focus on its external imbalance.
After much anticipation, the pivot in US monetary policy finally is taking place. On Friday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stated in no uncertain terms that “the time has come for policy to adjust," as US inflation—though still a little above its 2% policy goal—is seen firmly on a downtrend.