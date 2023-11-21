US Federal Reserve officials must carefully watch every word they say

It’s no surprise that research published by the Center for Economic Policy Research on ‘The market impact of the Fed press conference’ came to two big conclusions. First, that “market volatility is higher during FOMC conferences… especially the case for press conferences (PCs) given by current Fed Chair Powell." Second, that since the start of the pandemic “stock and bond markets have tended to move in the opposite direction during PCs compared to their initial reaction to the FOMC statement. This reversal in direction is systematically linked to the words used in Chair Powell’s speeches." These findings have intensified, judging from yield behaviour, hardening a shift from providing signals to amplifying noise. Forecasters and traders show little hesitation in consistently ignoring Fed guidance, including for policy rates fully set by it. They are doing so again now by pricing in notable rate cuts in 2024.