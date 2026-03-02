The US Federal Reserve is in need of reform: Is Trump’s appointee Kevin Warsh up to the challenge?

Having previously served on the Fed’s Board of Governors, Warsh is too seasoned and too savvy to try to push the FOMC into politically motivated rate cuts. But even if he did desire cuts, he could not force the committee’s hand, owing to its structure: the Fed chair is ‘first among equals’ in the FOMC, lacking a formal veto. And there is little reason to think the FOMC would rubber-stamp inappropriate rate cuts.