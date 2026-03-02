Kevin Warsh’s nomination to succeed Jerome Powell as US Federal Reserve chair has triggered a predictable frenzy of speculation centred on a single, narrow question: How hard will he push for interest-rate cuts? While such conjecture may be entertaining, it misses the forest for the trees. To focus solely on rate cuts is to misunderstand the Fed’s situation and the scale of the challenge awaiting its next leader.
The US Federal Reserve is in need of reform: Is Trump’s appointee Kevin Warsh up to the challenge?
SummaryIf Warsh can win over the Fed’s staff and management, he could tackle the US central bank’s weaknesses and restore its institutional excellence. The effectiveness of its economic role is partly a function of its credibility as a financial authority focused on its mandate.
