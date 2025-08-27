India’s monetary policy framework: Let’s go from good to great
The current regime that RBI follows is fine. So is its inflation target. How exactly policy rate decisions are made, however, could be improved upon. The US Fed could be a role model for this.
Caution is the hallmark of central banks across the world. That perhaps explains why the US Federal Reserve, which has just completed its five-yearly review of its monetary policy framework, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is in the process of doing so, have opted largely in favour of the status quo.