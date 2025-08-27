India’s monetary policy framework: Let’s go from good to great

The problem is not so much with what the discussion paper says, but what it leaves unsaid. For one, it is silent on the obvious contradiction in the present framework wherein the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) takes rate decisions but has no say on how RBI manages liquidity. The result is that we often find one working at cross purposes with the other. There have been instances when the MPC raised rates, but then RBI opened its liquidity tap, negating the impact of the rate action. Since RBI is currently reviewing its Liquidity Management Framework, it would be good to incorporate it into the Monetary Policy Framework.