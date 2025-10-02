Then there’s the puzzle of tariff collection. On what exactly will it be levied? Movies do not pass through port customs; they are digitally delivered. One way would be to double ticket prices at the box office, punishing moviegoers directly. But what happens when Netflix drops a Bollywood film whose contracts were signed in India but is meant to be streamed worldwide? Would Netflix be expected to double its subscription fee? Or will it be asked to share viewership data with tariff enforcers to calculate how many were US eyeballs?