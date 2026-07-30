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How the US created its own global challenger through its role in China’s rise over half a century

Sudipto Mundle
4 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:01 PM IST
China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front.
China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front.(istockphoto)
Summary

When Nixon's America recognized the People’s Republic as the real China and replaced Taiwan at global institutions, it let China join the world economic order. Now, on every front that China is challenging the US, Beijing has Washington to thank in some way.

Gift this article

Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.

But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.

But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.

Nixon was prescient in describing his China visit as “the week that changed the world.”

Also Read | Joseph Stiglitz on Trump and the end of American hegemony

By recognizing the PRC as the sole representative of China, the Nixon-Kissinger mission opened the first of many doors that would eventually lead to China’s full entry into the West dominated global economic order.

Following Nixon’s visit, the PRC replaced the Taiwan-based Republic of China (ROC) as the real China at the United Nations and in the UN Security Council in 1971.

By 1980, the PRC had replaced the ROC in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, two of the three pillars of the US-led global economic order.

In 1986, China applied for membership of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, forerunner of the third pillar, the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In 1999 China and the US signed a crucial Bilateral Market Access Treaty. In December 2001 China joined the WTO.

During this three-decade journey, much changed within China. Succeeding Mao Zedong in 1976, Deng Xiaoping launched the ‘gaige kaifang’ or ‘reform and opening up’ programme in 1978.

This led to a fundamental transformation of the Chinese economic system and its challenges. Increasing access to the global economy and its institutions was the cushion that enabled China to cope with these extensive internal changes and position itself firmly for export success. It adopted aggressively mercantilist strategies for that, especially an undervalued currency.

Also Read | Rahul Jacob: Why China’s economic docudrama has the world agog

The energies released by Beijing’s internal reforms, combined with aggressive penetration of markets abroad, led to decades of breathtaking GDP growth never seen anywhere before.

By 2001, when China joined the WTO, it had already emerged as the factory of the world. But it could not continue to depend on mercantilist strategies forever, especially after joining the WTO.

Its attempted switch from an export-dependent, high-savings and high-investment growth strategy to a domestic consumption-led strategy with lower rates of investment and savings didn’t work. China’s economy has remained heavily export dependent.

However, undervalued exchange rates have now been supplemented with a strategy of exporting capital. Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Xi Jinping in 2013, China’s surplus savings are now used to finance a massive portfolio of infrastructure projects in some 150 (mostly) developing countries, drawing on China’s surplus capital goods manufacturing capacity.

There has been strong criticism of the BRI’s onerous loan terms that have led many countries to high indebtedness. However, China can restructure these loans into softer packages to strengthen its alliances with these countries.

Also Read | India, a power in the middle: Beyond the US-China binary

China is already the largest global economy in purchasing power parity terms and is likely to overtake the US even in conventional GDP terms within a couple of decades. But apart from the economic front, China is now challenging US hegemony on the technology front too.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading example of competition on the technological frontier. Here, open-source Chinese AI models like DeepSeek, Qwen, Kimi and others are outpricing comparable US versions like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude at a third to a tenth of the cost, just as Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) have priced out other EVs.

How is this happening?

In part, China has leveraged the stock of knowledge in US universities. Over decades, thousands of Chinese students have graduated from leading US universities, especially with Stem specializations. While a few stayed back, most have returned to China and are engaged in producing rival products in Chinese laboratories and enterprises.

Also, many US-educated experts are teaching in Chinese varsities, indigenously producing the next generation of experts. The US has not lost its technological lead, but the gap is closing fast. The same applies to other frontier fields like biotech, space and defence.

Also Read | China can crack down on AI boyfriends but that won’t fix its fertility woes

The third front where China is challenging US hegemony is the global financial system. In 2015 China launched the renminbi- based Chinese Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as an alternative to the dollar-based Swift system. Its reach is still very modest, but China is pushing its partners to use it and it has been growing steadily. There are 121 countries directly or indirectly participating in CIPS and its transactions now extend to businesses in over 189 countries.

The Swift and CIPS settlement systems are now collaborating, but the latter is much faster and cheaper. The more the US resorts to sanctions, the more it pushes businesses across the world to use CIPS.

Thus, China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front, ranging from the economy and trade to technology and the global financial system. What is interesting is how China has leveraged US strengths or actions on each front to strengthen its own position as the aspiring challenger.

The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.

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Meet the Author

Sudipto Mundle

Sudipto Mundle is Chairman of the Board of Centre for Development Studies, India, and serves on the Read more

boards of other organizations. Formerly he was an Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Distinguished Fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Visiting Faculty at the Indian School of Public Policy. He was also a member of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, India, the erstwhile Monetary Policy Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Commission, where he also acted as Chairman.<br><br>He spent much of his career until 2008 at the Asian Development Bank, Manila, where he held several positions including that of a Director in the Strategy and Policy Department as his final assignment. In his earlier career in India, he served in a number of academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Centre for Development Studies and NIPFP, New Delhi. He was an economic adviser in India’s Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1989. <br><br>Dr. Mundle graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and has a PhD in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He was a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, a Joan Robinson Memorial Fellow at King’s College, Cambridge, and has had visiting assignments at the Institute of Social Studies at the Hague and the Japan Foundation, Tokyo.<br><br>His research includes contributions to development economics, fiscal and monetary policy, macroeconomic modelling and governance. His current research focus is on inter-state comparative studies of public service delivery and state finances, longitudinal village studies and employment policy. He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is a columnist for the financial newspaper<br><br>Mint. He is a life member and current President of the Indian Econometric Society.

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HomeOpinionViewsHow the US created its own global challenger through its role in China’s rise over half a century

How the US created its own global challenger through its role in China’s rise over half a century

Sudipto Mundle
4 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:01 PM IST
China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front.
China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front.(istockphoto)
Summary

When Nixon's America recognized the People’s Republic as the real China and replaced Taiwan at global institutions, it let China join the world economic order. Now, on every front that China is challenging the US, Beijing has Washington to thank in some way.

Gift this article

Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.

But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.

But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.

Nixon was prescient in describing his China visit as “the week that changed the world.”

Also Read | Joseph Stiglitz on Trump and the end of American hegemony

By recognizing the PRC as the sole representative of China, the Nixon-Kissinger mission opened the first of many doors that would eventually lead to China’s full entry into the West dominated global economic order.

Following Nixon’s visit, the PRC replaced the Taiwan-based Republic of China (ROC) as the real China at the United Nations and in the UN Security Council in 1971.

By 1980, the PRC had replaced the ROC in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, two of the three pillars of the US-led global economic order.

In 1986, China applied for membership of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, forerunner of the third pillar, the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In 1999 China and the US signed a crucial Bilateral Market Access Treaty. In December 2001 China joined the WTO.

During this three-decade journey, much changed within China. Succeeding Mao Zedong in 1976, Deng Xiaoping launched the ‘gaige kaifang’ or ‘reform and opening up’ programme in 1978.

This led to a fundamental transformation of the Chinese economic system and its challenges. Increasing access to the global economy and its institutions was the cushion that enabled China to cope with these extensive internal changes and position itself firmly for export success. It adopted aggressively mercantilist strategies for that, especially an undervalued currency.

Also Read | Rahul Jacob: Why China’s economic docudrama has the world agog

The energies released by Beijing’s internal reforms, combined with aggressive penetration of markets abroad, led to decades of breathtaking GDP growth never seen anywhere before.

By 2001, when China joined the WTO, it had already emerged as the factory of the world. But it could not continue to depend on mercantilist strategies forever, especially after joining the WTO.

Its attempted switch from an export-dependent, high-savings and high-investment growth strategy to a domestic consumption-led strategy with lower rates of investment and savings didn’t work. China’s economy has remained heavily export dependent.

However, undervalued exchange rates have now been supplemented with a strategy of exporting capital. Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Xi Jinping in 2013, China’s surplus savings are now used to finance a massive portfolio of infrastructure projects in some 150 (mostly) developing countries, drawing on China’s surplus capital goods manufacturing capacity.

There has been strong criticism of the BRI’s onerous loan terms that have led many countries to high indebtedness. However, China can restructure these loans into softer packages to strengthen its alliances with these countries.

Also Read | India, a power in the middle: Beyond the US-China binary

China is already the largest global economy in purchasing power parity terms and is likely to overtake the US even in conventional GDP terms within a couple of decades. But apart from the economic front, China is now challenging US hegemony on the technology front too.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading example of competition on the technological frontier. Here, open-source Chinese AI models like DeepSeek, Qwen, Kimi and others are outpricing comparable US versions like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude at a third to a tenth of the cost, just as Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) have priced out other EVs.

How is this happening?

In part, China has leveraged the stock of knowledge in US universities. Over decades, thousands of Chinese students have graduated from leading US universities, especially with Stem specializations. While a few stayed back, most have returned to China and are engaged in producing rival products in Chinese laboratories and enterprises.

Also, many US-educated experts are teaching in Chinese varsities, indigenously producing the next generation of experts. The US has not lost its technological lead, but the gap is closing fast. The same applies to other frontier fields like biotech, space and defence.

Also Read | China can crack down on AI boyfriends but that won’t fix its fertility woes

The third front where China is challenging US hegemony is the global financial system. In 2015 China launched the renminbi- based Chinese Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as an alternative to the dollar-based Swift system. Its reach is still very modest, but China is pushing its partners to use it and it has been growing steadily. There are 121 countries directly or indirectly participating in CIPS and its transactions now extend to businesses in over 189 countries.

The Swift and CIPS settlement systems are now collaborating, but the latter is much faster and cheaper. The more the US resorts to sanctions, the more it pushes businesses across the world to use CIPS.

Thus, China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front, ranging from the economy and trade to technology and the global financial system. What is interesting is how China has leveraged US strengths or actions on each front to strengthen its own position as the aspiring challenger.

The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sudipto Mundle

Sudipto Mundle is Chairman of the Board of Centre for Development Studies, India, and serves on the Read more

boards of other organizations. Formerly he was an Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Distinguished Fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Visiting Faculty at the Indian School of Public Policy. He was also a member of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, India, the erstwhile Monetary Policy Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Commission, where he also acted as Chairman.<br><br>He spent much of his career until 2008 at the Asian Development Bank, Manila, where he held several positions including that of a Director in the Strategy and Policy Department as his final assignment. In his earlier career in India, he served in a number of academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Centre for Development Studies and NIPFP, New Delhi. He was an economic adviser in India’s Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1989. <br><br>Dr. Mundle graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and has a PhD in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He was a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, a Joan Robinson Memorial Fellow at King’s College, Cambridge, and has had visiting assignments at the Institute of Social Studies at the Hague and the Japan Foundation, Tokyo.<br><br>His research includes contributions to development economics, fiscal and monetary policy, macroeconomic modelling and governance. His current research focus is on inter-state comparative studies of public service delivery and state finances, longitudinal village studies and employment policy. He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is a columnist for the financial newspaper<br><br>Mint. He is a life member and current President of the Indian Econometric Society.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsHow the US created its own global challenger through its role in China’s rise over half a century
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