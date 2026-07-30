How the US created its own global challenger through its role in China’s rise over half a century

Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.
Mikhail Gorbachev’s resignation on 25 December 1991 marked the collapse of the Soviet empire. The United States of America became the single hegemon of a global geopolitical order which it had established along with its allies at the end of World War II in 1945.
But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.
But 20 years earlier, in 1971, when US President Richard Nixon visited China along with Henry Kissinger to normalize relations with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the US had itself already set the ball rolling for the emergence of a new global geopolitical order in which China would challenge the hegemony of the US.
Nixon was prescient in describing his China visit as “the week that changed the world.”
By recognizing the PRC as the sole representative of China, the Nixon-Kissinger mission opened the first of many doors that would eventually lead to China’s full entry into the West dominated global economic order.
Following Nixon’s visit, the PRC replaced the Taiwan-based Republic of China (ROC) as the real China at the United Nations and in the UN Security Council in 1971.
By 1980, the PRC had replaced the ROC in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, two of the three pillars of the US-led global economic order.
In 1986, China applied for membership of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, forerunner of the third pillar, the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In 1999 China and the US signed a crucial Bilateral Market Access Treaty. In December 2001 China joined the WTO.
During this three-decade journey, much changed within China. Succeeding Mao Zedong in 1976, Deng Xiaoping launched the ‘gaige kaifang’ or ‘reform and opening up’ programme in 1978.
This led to a fundamental transformation of the Chinese economic system and its challenges. Increasing access to the global economy and its institutions was the cushion that enabled China to cope with these extensive internal changes and position itself firmly for export success. It adopted aggressively mercantilist strategies for that, especially an undervalued currency.
The energies released by Beijing’s internal reforms, combined with aggressive penetration of markets abroad, led to decades of breathtaking GDP growth never seen anywhere before.
By 2001, when China joined the WTO, it had already emerged as the factory of the world. But it could not continue to depend on mercantilist strategies forever, especially after joining the WTO.
Its attempted switch from an export-dependent, high-savings and high-investment growth strategy to a domestic consumption-led strategy with lower rates of investment and savings didn’t work. China’s economy has remained heavily export dependent.
However, undervalued exchange rates have now been supplemented with a strategy of exporting capital. Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Xi Jinping in 2013, China’s surplus savings are now used to finance a massive portfolio of infrastructure projects in some 150 (mostly) developing countries, drawing on China’s surplus capital goods manufacturing capacity.
There has been strong criticism of the BRI’s onerous loan terms that have led many countries to high indebtedness. However, China can restructure these loans into softer packages to strengthen its alliances with these countries.
China is already the largest global economy in purchasing power parity terms and is likely to overtake the US even in conventional GDP terms within a couple of decades. But apart from the economic front, China is now challenging US hegemony on the technology front too.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading example of competition on the technological frontier. Here, open-source Chinese AI models like DeepSeek, Qwen, Kimi and others are outpricing comparable US versions like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude at a third to a tenth of the cost, just as Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) have priced out other EVs.
How is this happening?
In part, China has leveraged the stock of knowledge in US universities. Over decades, thousands of Chinese students have graduated from leading US universities, especially with Stem specializations. While a few stayed back, most have returned to China and are engaged in producing rival products in Chinese laboratories and enterprises.
Also, many US-educated experts are teaching in Chinese varsities, indigenously producing the next generation of experts. The US has not lost its technological lead, but the gap is closing fast. The same applies to other frontier fields like biotech, space and defence.
The third front where China is challenging US hegemony is the global financial system. In 2015 China launched the renminbi- based Chinese Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as an alternative to the dollar-based Swift system. Its reach is still very modest, but China is pushing its partners to use it and it has been growing steadily. There are 121 countries directly or indirectly participating in CIPS and its transactions now extend to businesses in over 189 countries.
The Swift and CIPS settlement systems are now collaborating, but the latter is much faster and cheaper. The more the US resorts to sanctions, the more it pushes businesses across the world to use CIPS.
Thus, China is challenging US hegemony across a wide front, ranging from the economy and trade to technology and the global financial system. What is interesting is how China has leveraged US strengths or actions on each front to strengthen its own position as the aspiring challenger.
The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.