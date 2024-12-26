US government workers must brace for the wrath of DOGE
Summary
- They face hard choices. The US would do well to heed past advice on public service reforms. Former Fed chair Paul Volcker headed a commission whose 1989 report needs to be dusted off by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of DOGE.
America has elected a president who has empowered two businessmen with no experience in public service or governing to effectively rule over the federal government, in part by promising to “delete" assorted agencies as part of a plan to cut spending by $2 trillion. Both have an affinity for mass layoffs, Elon Musk at his various companies and Vivek Ramaswamy of federal employees as part of a campaign promise.