Why AI is the real litmus test for US-India technology partnership
Trump’s H-1B visa curbs risk hurting both US and Indian tech industries just as AI begins to reshape the global economy. But if the two countries can put aside differences and harness their interdependence, they could secure not just their economic future, but also security environment.
US President Donald Trump’s H-1B visa restrictions could hobble both the Indian and American technology industries, which are in the midst of an artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption. The regime creates a $100,000 entry barrier for each new foreign worker in information technology (IT) services and distorts the American labour market, which otherwise benefits from a talent mop-up that is the envy of the world.