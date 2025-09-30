AI applications depend on continuous human mediation and their success rests on trust. This is why the US-India services relationship has endured. American firms rely on Indian IT providers because of their service ethic and talent base. India, in turn, depends on US digital infrastructure like its cloud platforms as the rails of its digital economy. This reciprocal confidence is the quiet but powerful engine of the partnership and it stands in sharp contrast with the goods markets, where both are far more reliant on China.