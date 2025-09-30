Trump’s tariffs evoke a spectre of the 1930s: Is America repeating its folly?

India’s bilateral trade with the US reached $132 billion in 2024-25. In just five months of 2025-26, India notched up about half of last year’s number. That momentum now faces disruption: Washington currently has a 50% extra tariff on imports of Indian goods after the rate was doubled in late August. The question is not only whether this will benefit the US economy, but also how it will reshape India’s trade strategies and the global system.