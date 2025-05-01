India could learn much from the complaints of its trade partners
SummaryThere is vast scope for productivity enhancement in the economy if we pick up the right lessons from today’s trade stand-off with the US. An important lesson has to do with the delays that are endemic to India. Resolving these could spell significant gains.
Even before the US paused its Liberation Day tariffs for three months until 9 July, it was clear that those levies would have to be periodically updated since they were based on annual (flow) data. Any country on the high-tariff list can reduce its bilateral trade surplus with the US and demand a recalibration of its tariff.