India could learn much from the complaints of its trade partners

To quote from the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report (31 March) of the US Trade Representative (page 202): “In addition, unclear jurisdiction for the approval process for animal feed continues to complicate the process. For example, in December 2019, the [Food Safety and Standards Authority of India] published Direction I-95, announcing new requirements for commercial animal feeds and feed materials that are manufactured, imported, or distributed in India. Prior to the publication of Direction I-95, however, the FSSAI had not regulated the manufacture, import, or distribution of either commercial animal feeds or feed ingredients in India. India indicated it would issue an administrative order to clarify the formal regulatory authority of animal feed in 2024; however, as of December 31, 2024, the orders were yet to be issued."