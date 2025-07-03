Mint Quick Edit | An American tariff of 500%? Absurd and unfair
That’s what Indian exports could be slapped with as a punitive US duty if a big ugly bill gets passed and India doesn’t quit buying Russian oil. Second order sanctions must stop.
Even as negotiations for a US-India trade deal are underway, there’s a new threat on the horizon that Indian exporters may face. America’s President Donald Trump has reportedly green-lit a bill that aims to levy a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy oil and energy products from Russia.