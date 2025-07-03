Mint Quick Edit | An American tariff of 500%? Absurd and unfair

Even as negotiations for a US-India trade deal are underway, there’s a new threat on the horizon that Indian exporters may face. America’s President Donald Trump has reportedly green-lit a bill that aims to levy a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy oil and energy products from Russia.

Given the ramped-up purchases of discounted oil from Russia by China and India after the Ukraine War broke out, the two countries are being seen as the main targets.

“India and China buy 70% of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s oil. They keep his war machine going," US Senator Lindsey Graham, who sponsored the bill, told ABC News on Sunday, adding that Trump had told him to bring the bill forward for a vote.

Given the degree of bipartisan support it seems to have, its passage may not be a hurdle. The aim might be to bring Moscow to the negotiating table, but it amounts to blatant interference in the bilateral trade relations of other countries.

While India has in the past managed to negotiate exemptions from such second-order sanctions, the idea is bad in principle and hardens global perceptions of unfair US hegemony. American legislators should reject it.