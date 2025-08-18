Alaska summit: There is no peace until both sides see it as fair
The blank outcome of the US-Russia summit held in Alaska was only a minor let-down for India, which faces punitive tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian oil. While peace in Europe matters, Gaza may offer Trump a better shot at a Nobel prize.
The Alaska summit failed to pull the rug we had hoped it would: the US pretext for its 25% secondary tariff on Indian imports, ostensibly imposed for buying Russian oil. A ‘ceasefire’ in Europe, the stated aim of US President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting in Anchorage with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin, seemed just as elusive as it has been since the latter’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.