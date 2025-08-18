Alaska summit: There is no peace until both sides see it as fair

Post-summit, Trump posted this on Truth Social: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up." But he also told Fox News that he and Putin had discussed potential land swaps between the two warring sides, apart from a security guarantee for Ukraine. All considered, the odds seem slim that Russia will budge from parts of the former Soviet Republic its forces have occupied.