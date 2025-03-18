US-India trade talks: Steer clear of deal-breakers
Summary
- The mutual benefits of a bilateral trade agreement could be lost if the US insists on moves by India on farm imports and drug patent extensions that would please a few American lobbies but harm our food security and healthcare grievously.
Although these are early days in the negotiations for a multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US, the final outcome is already being envisaged as the ‘mother of all deals’ and a ‘grand trade deal.’ Both countries are expected to negotiate hard for finalizing an agreement that maximizes benefits for their respective stakeholders.