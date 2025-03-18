US-India trade talks: Steer clear of deal-breakers

The 2024 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers brought out by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) includes the following: “India’s excessive subsidization through market-price support has gone far beyond its domestic food security needs and has helped India secure its place as the top global exporter of rice, accounting for more than 40% of global rice exports in recent years." This view has been echoed in a recent submission to the USTR on 11 March 2025 by the USA Rice Federation, an advocacy group for all segments of the US rice industry.