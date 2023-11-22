US inflation can spring nasty surprises even if it seems to be cooling down
Summary
- Inflation doesn’t just need to be kept low but also predictably stable. Its post-pandemic unpredictability is thus a big economic headache.
The latest US inflation report, showing that price increases slowed in October, suggests that the economy just might get the ‘immaculate disinflation’ that everyone is hoping for: Inflation will fall to its pre-pandemic levels and remain there, and the US will avoid a recession. Allow me to make the pessimist’s case that we’re not out of the woods yet.