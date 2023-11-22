US inflation can spring nasty surprises even if it seems to be cooling down

But there is another metric: household surveys. And if you look at median expectations of inflation a year or five years from now, both from the surveys of consumers from University of Michigan and from the New York Fed, consumers are also expecting inflation to fall next year. Even when inflation was high last year, they consistently expected low inflation in the next five years. Again, this is good news for the Fed and the chances of a soft landing. But here is where my pessimism creeps in: Confidence in those expectations is gone. Both surveys indicate consumers are much more uncertain about what inflation will be in the coming years, compared to back in 2020. By data analysis, median inflation expectations [show widening variation in 2021 and this has been the case since]. This suggests much less consensus and certainty around future prices. It helps explain why consumers still complain about inflation and have a dim economic outlook.