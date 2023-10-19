Opinion
US interventionism is casting a shadow on its economic primacy
ANNE O. KRUEGER 4 min read 19 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Summary
- America’s pre-eminence is partly due to its level playing field but that is now at risk of getting distorted by its ad hoc policies
It is said that if you put a frog in boiling water, it immediately jumps out; but if you put it in cold water and gradually turn up the heat, it does not react—and is eventually boiled to death. Something similar can happen to economies.
