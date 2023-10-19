US interventionism is casting a shadow on its economic primacy

By contrast, the impact of targeted tariffs and industry-specific measures at any point in time, or in any one sector of the economy, is usually relatively small. Though they contribute inflationary pressure, reduce the economy’s flexibility and weaken growth, they tend to be less noticed, so the public is unlikely to reject them. Moreover, the prospect of lowering a tariff or removing a subsidy is typically met with strong resistance by the affected industry. So, whereas curbing inflation is a political imperative, reversing distortionary ad hoc measures is politically difficult.

