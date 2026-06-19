The US-Iran truce agreement reveals the power of economic aggression over military might

It began spectacularly, the war waged by the US and Israel against Iran, with a dramatic ‘decapitation strike’ that left the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader dead. Students of strategy said it recalled the Battle of Gaugamela (331 BCE), in which Alexander of Macedonia went straight for Darius III of Persia.
It began spectacularly, the war waged by the US and Israel against Iran, with a dramatic ‘decapitation strike’ that left the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader dead. Students of strategy said it recalled the Battle of Gaugamela (331 BCE), in which Alexander of Macedonia went straight for Darius III of Persia.
Except that the regime attacked on 28 February did not fall apart, but fought back, deployed economic warfare and held energy markets hostage with its clasp of Hormuz. From West Asia’s haze of explosions and maze of threats has now emerged a peace process.
Except that the regime attacked on 28 February did not fall apart, but fought back, deployed economic warfare and held energy markets hostage with its clasp of Hormuz. From West Asia’s haze of explosions and maze of threats has now emerged a peace process.
It takes the shape of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed this week by the US and Iran. The agreement aims to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, while a final deal is worked out over 60.
Which warring side will emerge better off from the war has held the world agog for good reason. The strait, notably, was open to traffic before it got embattled. Under the MoU, both parties are committed to ease their clamps right away, but the text leaves space for Tehran to charge passage fees after two months.
Moreover, Iran could gain access not just to its old US-frozen assets and overseas markets once sanctions are lifted, but also a new US-backed fund for its economic recovery worth $300 billion. US officials have said that financial relief would be calibrated, so that it can be dialled up by Tehran’s behaviour.
True, the MoU ties relief for Iran’s economy with final-pact talks and is rather sketchy about the fund, but its text echoes Tehran’s positions in significant ways. This truce covers Lebanon, for example, as Tehran insisted (to Tel Aviv’s dismay).
Critically, on the core standoff that led Uncle Sam to war, all that Washington has extracted is an Iranian pledge not to make a nuclear weapon. This was not only part of Iran’s Obama-era deal with the US that President Donald Trump scrapped, it has long been its stated position.
What Tehran will do with its stock of enriched uranium has been left for final negotiations. S
Should a grand pact emerge, the UN Security Council would have to endorse it, which exposes any settlement to a Chinese veto, while the US has promised to withdraw its forces from around Iran.
No matter how all this is sliced or diced, the MoU looks stacked in favour of the player that turned energy supply into a weapon and let oil prices play on the nerves of its mighty adversary.
Perhaps aware of the MoU’s optics, Trump has verbalized a will to resume this war if the plan goes sideways. This is reason enough for Iran not to gloat over the outcome, which remains interim, even if strategy wonks in Tehran are tempted to draw a chess analogy.
After all, last year’s anti-regime stir in Iran arguably did end up as a classic trap for an Uncle Sam bent on regime change.
Ever since the Shah of Iran’s 1979 ouster, the gulf between this young republic and the world’s most powerful has been wide, deep and bitter. America turned to the common sense of a ‘king’ being just another fallible person about 250 years ago, but has seen its republican record weaken lately.
As the dust settles on yet another flare-up in West Asia and the world heaves a guarded sigh of relief, it is for Iran to display maturity by making an earnest effort to patch up with the US. Tehran’s succession at the top from father to son has given it an air of monarchy too.
Yet, the two countries have something valuable in common beyond just ‘nuclear dust.’ Peace is hard work. By mutual will, a start has been made. Thankfully.