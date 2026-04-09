The US-Iran ceasefire, framed as a two-week conditional truce, offers relief but is less of a resolution than a pause in a fast-escalating crisis. It follows nearly 40 days of sustained US-Israeli military pressure on Iran, itself an extension of the unresolved tensions that persisted after the 2025 Iran-Israel confrontation. In that sense, this ceasefire is simply a momentary recalibration in a longer strategic contest.
Gulf war: Is the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire a pause or tactical turning point?
SummaryThe truce in the Gulf war provides some respite by easing immediate economic pressures globally, but a return to escalation could follow a breakdown in peace talks. Enduring peace requires the principal actors to seize this opportunity to resolve the conflict’s underlying motivations.
The US-Iran ceasefire, framed as a two-week conditional truce, offers relief but is less of a resolution than a pause in a fast-escalating crisis. It follows nearly 40 days of sustained US-Israeli military pressure on Iran, itself an extension of the unresolved tensions that persisted after the 2025 Iran-Israel confrontation. In that sense, this ceasefire is simply a momentary recalibration in a longer strategic contest.
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