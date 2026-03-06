This century’s big story was supposed to be the rise of China amid a scramble by the US to secure a second ‘American century,’ as the 20th was branded. Of late, though, Beijing’s ambition seems to have lost some of the ballast imparted by President Xi Jinping’s 2013 ascent to China’s top.
US-Israel’s Iran War blitz: Has China decided to hide its strength and bide its time?
SummaryChina’s Gulf diplomacy could end up under the rubble of the Iran war even as its economy defies revival plans. Beijing has scaled back its GDP target. But what about its global power ambitions? There’s no sign of anything but a tactical pullback.
