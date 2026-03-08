In international relations, manifestly illegal government action can sometimes be morally defensible. While historical examples of legitimacy trumping legality are few and far between, they do exist. The question of whether the joint US-Israeli war on Iran is one such case demands more attention than it has received so far.
US-Israeli attack on Iran: Under what conditions can an illegal war claim moral legitimacy?
SummaryArmed aggression that violates international law can sometimes claim moral legitimacy. History offers rare examples. But does the US-Israeli attack on Iran meet that test—or does it instead reveal how far today’s leaders are willing to discard both law and legitimacy?
