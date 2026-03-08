US-Israeli attack on Iran: Under what conditions can an illegal war claim moral legitimacy?

Netanyahu has only ever been concerned with eliminating Iran as a security threat—real, exaggerated or imagined. Given his track record on Palestinian rights, it is difficult to believe that his stated desire “to create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny” is based on principle rather than realpolitik. Trump, for his part, could be motivated by any number of impulses: to bask in US military power, command the limelight, distract from the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, generate economic returns or all of the above. Common decency seems least likely.