Yet again, the economic soothsayers couldn’t have been more wrong about the latest report on the state of the US labour market released last week, adding to a mounting string of errant forecasts and raising an obvious question: Why do the people who make a living forecasting one of the most important data points in the whole economy get it so wrong so often?
US jobs report: Why economists can't seem to predict it correctly
SummaryIt's neither a government conspiracy to manipulate data nor forecaster incompetence, but largely the result of the decision to forgo investment in US statistics agencies. They were long considered the world’s gold standard, but have lately been forced to do their best with shrinking resources.
Yet again, the economic soothsayers couldn’t have been more wrong about the latest report on the state of the US labour market released last week, adding to a mounting string of errant forecasts and raising an obvious question: Why do the people who make a living forecasting one of the most important data points in the whole economy get it so wrong so often?
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