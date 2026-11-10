US jobs report: Why economists can't seem to predict it correctly

This is, to a significant degree, the predictable result of the decision to forgo investment in America’s statistics agencies, long considered the world’s gold standard but lately forced to do the best that they can with shrinking resources. In inflation-adjusted terms, BLS funding has fallen well over 20% since 2010, and the second Trump administration would have instituted deeper cuts still if lawmakers hadn’t pushed back. It’s no surprise then that sample sizes are shrinking and the BLS is struggling to counter the problem of getting enough people to respond to its surveys.