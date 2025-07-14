Layoff riddle: Why are companies getting worse at letting employees go?
Empathetic leadership was abuzz during covid, but that's faded into a distant memory. Layoffs are done routinely with little regard for their effect on people’s lives—a shift that Meta seems to embody. Businesses often need to shrink, but mustn’t acquire a reputation for cruelty.
Last week’s jobs numbers in the US may have shown a drop in the number of pink slips hitting workers’ desks in May, but don’t be fooled: Layoffs are alive and well in 2025. In the first half of the year, employers in America let go of nearly 745,000 people, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That’s the second-highest number for the period since 2009—surpassed only by the first six months of 2020, when covid essentially shut down the global economy.