Global shake-up: America’s retreat spells a big opportunity for Europe
Europe needs to stay united against US divide-and-rule attempts, implement regulatory reforms for economic efficiency and open its gates to further immigration. Politics mustn’t get in the way of pragmatic policies—otherwise Asia will grab this moment.
The US is at a turning point. For reasons that future historians will debate—and that will leave many dumbfounded—the country is attacking the very foundations of its strength: its openness, its institutions, and its global engagement. The shift began with US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Their chaotic and inconsistent deployment in pursuit of ill-defined objectives has not only raised the cost of imports and disrupted global trade, but also undermined America’s credibility as a reliable economic partner, prompting questions about the US dollar’s future as the world’s reserve currency.