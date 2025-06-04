Global shake-up: America’s retreat spells a big opportunity for Europe

Lastly, Europe must tackle its labour shortages through immigration policies that apply to skilled and less-skilled individuals alike. Demographic decline and rising living standards mean that many jobs have been going unfilled. There is no path to sustained growth or innovation if the workforce is stretched thin. Reforming immigration policy does not mean accepting uncontrolled borders, but it does mean creating legal pathways for those willing to contribute. Politically, this may be the hardest challenge of all, given the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment and far-right parties. But it is essential.