US midterm election results: The Democrats have won big—but face difficult choices now

The victory of the Democrats in the US midterm elections, doom mongers warned, would not be accepted either by President Donald Trump or the Republican leadership.
Some had predicted that outgoing Republican speaker Mike Johnson could prevent the swearing-in of newly elected members of Congress on 3 January.
But the one predictable thing about Trump is his unpredictability. In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday night, as it became clear that Democrats would comfortably win control of both the Senate and Congress, Trump took the high road.