US midterm election results: The Democrats have won big—but face difficult choices now

The victory of the Democrats in the US midterm elections, doom mongers warned, would not be accepted either by President Donald Trump or the Republican leadership.
The victory of the Democrats in the US midterm elections, doom mongers warned, would not be accepted either by President Donald Trump or the Republican leadership.
Some had predicted that outgoing Republican speaker Mike Johnson could prevent the swearing-in of newly elected members of Congress on 3 January.
Some had predicted that outgoing Republican speaker Mike Johnson could prevent the swearing-in of newly elected members of Congress on 3 January.
But the one predictable thing about Trump is his unpredictability. In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday night, as it became clear that Democrats would comfortably win control of both the Senate and Congress, Trump took the high road.
“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said. “We’ll work with the Democrats. We’ll probably work something out,” he added. Trump did not take responsibility for the loss, though, saying that the reason Republicans lost was because he was not on the ballot. “I don’t view it as a hit on me,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. “We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”
Through Trump’s second term, the surreal has sat side-by-side with reality. His last appearance before election day was, paradoxically, by the reflecting pool in Washington, which, along with the construction of a lavish ballroom in the White House, has become an emblem of misplaced priorities even as voters across the country complain bitterly about the high prices of diesel and food.
Yet, it is a mistake to view these elections as all about inflation. Polls by the Associated Press showed that 6 in 10 voters disapproved of Trump’s “handling of the presidency” and 70% believed that Congress, which over the past two years of Republican control has seemed merely an extension of the White House, should provide “more checks and balances on the president.”
The victories of Democrats in places where Trump had won by double-digit leads are also a staggering rebuke of trillionaire Elon Musk, who made contributions totalling almost half a billion dollars to the Republican side in the midterm elections, with some $225 million being spent in the Senate and governor’s races in Texas alone.
While there were Democratic wins for Indian Americans, the big loser was Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican, in Vice President J.D. Vance’s home state.
Amid a swing to the populist far-right in countries such as Germany and France as well as the US, these results are cause for hope. Nonetheless, midterm elections that go against the president in the White House is the norm, not the exception. The key will be to see how the Democrats manage this stunningly one-sided victory.
Unusually for Trump, he will have to grapple with focus shifting to Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become the Democratic speaker of the house.
Last month, James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist, said he would prefer the Republicans retained control of Congress because he feared Jeffries would otherwise be “hostage” to the Democratic socialist camp. Carville’s worry is that they would pull the party further left than the majority of the electorate want.
Demonstrating that, arguably, Proposition 40 in California, a one-time 5% tax on the assets of billionaires in the state, was defeated after a staggering $300 million was spent by the very wealthy campaign against it, even as voters supported Proposition 3, which made permanent a higher tax on the state’s wealthiest citizens.
In Los Angeles, MIT-educated urban planner Nithya Raman ran as a democratic socialist to defeat the Democrat incumbent mayor.
On Tuesday night, as it became clear that the Democrats were scoring a resounding victory, Aaron Blake, a senior reporter of CNN, said, “Jeffries has a lot of difficult decisions ahead. What do they investigate? What does he do when members want to impeach Trump or others?”
On economic policy as well as on Israel, Jeffries has views that might collide with many Democrat members, but the former corporate lawyer follows his own lead even at times when it makes him unpopular within his party.
Jeffries has stressed that the party should focus on issues such as affordability and sensibly argued that people spend much less time on politics than people in the thick of battle in Washington assume. He has said that Americans spend about four minutes a week thinking about politics and most of that was on Trump. “We are fighting for 30 seconds a week,” he said, according to a profile by CNN.
He was magnanimous on the night of the Democrats’ big victory and will have to pull-off what New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has achieved: a cordial working relationship with Trump to avoid tit-for-tat vetoes in tussles with the White House.
Because the stakes are so much higher than Mamdani’s push for more affordable housing and groceries in New York, this may prove impossible. Democrats are right to want to cut-off funding for the Trump administration’s war in Iran and rein in the billionaires in Silicon Valley.
But it will be impossible for Congress to put the genie of high costs that Americans battle with, for reasons as varied as higher tariffs and oil prices climbing globally, back into the bottle.
Just over a year ago, Jeffries voted in favour of a Republican resolution to honour Charlie Kirk after the right-wing activist was assassinated. Given Kirk’s record of what a section sees as racist provocations and beliefs, this vote demonstrated heroic leadership detachment by Jeffries in a bid to tamp down on political violence against both parties.
That spirit of compromise and bipartisanship will be a critical asset.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.