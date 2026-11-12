The US midterm elections have delivered an unambiguous verdict. The Democratic Party won big. At the national level, it won back the Senate and the House of Representatives. At the state level, it won new governorships and state houses. Some victories were stunning, like in Senate races in deeply conservative South Carolina and Kansas, and a statewide sweep in Texas.
US midterm elections: Trump and the Republicans seem to have ignored a fundamental principle in politics
SummaryBasic pocket-book issues such as cost of living, gasoline prices and inflation were top of mind concerns for the American electorate. The current US administration’s corruption was also a major factor. In short, ‘It’s the economy, stupid.' Trump would have done well to remember.
The US midterm elections have delivered an unambiguous verdict. The Democratic Party won big. At the national level, it won back the Senate and the House of Representatives. At the state level, it won new governorships and state houses. Some victories were stunning, like in Senate races in deeply conservative South Carolina and Kansas, and a statewide sweep in Texas.
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