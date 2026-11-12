US midterm elections: Trump and the Republicans seem to have ignored a fundamental principle in politics

The cost of living had four components: First, the attack on Iran which spiked the price of gasoline and diesel (and consequently food and groceries); second, the retaliation to Trump’s tariffs that made exports more expensive, especially in the farm sector, and hurt the Republican Party’s most devoted followers: older rural men; third, healthcare access and costs, which were severely affected by policies that almost obliterated Obamacare and closed hospitals, especially in rural areas; fourth, stubborn and cumulative inflation.